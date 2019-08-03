Comparison of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 68 19.30 N/A 0.46 204.75 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 940.63 N/A -4.41 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 35.3%. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.