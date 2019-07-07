Comparison of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.32 N/A 0.37 185.51 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means Repligen Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Repligen Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Repligen Corporation and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s downside potential is -23.04% at a $65 average target price. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 94.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cerecor Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.