Comparison of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 76 16.98 N/A 0.46 204.75 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Repligen Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 43.43% and an $110 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.