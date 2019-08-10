Comparison of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

This is a contrast between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 69 19.56 N/A 0.46 204.75 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta means Repligen Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Repligen Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Repligen Corporation is $65, with potential downside of -29.22%. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 453.19% and its consensus price target is $13. The data provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.