Comparison of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.