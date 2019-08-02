Comparison of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.07 N/A 0.43 3.77 State Street Corporation 64 1.78 N/A 5.89 9.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc. is presently more affordable than State Street Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RENN Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.14 average price target and a 18.83% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 93.1% respectively. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 8.72% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.