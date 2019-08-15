Comparison of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 162 2.57 N/A 4.95 36.60 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.10 N/A 1.21 29.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. In other hand, EMC Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.57% and an $175.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.9% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats EMC Insurance Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.