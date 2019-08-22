Comparison of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.42 0.00 Care.com Inc. 16 1.61 N/A 1.15 9.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Remark Holdings Inc. and Care.com Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16%

Risk & Volatility

Remark Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Care.com Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Remark Holdings Inc. Its rival Care.com Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Care.com Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Remark Holdings Inc. and Care.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Care.com Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Remark Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,089.53% and an $7.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Care.com Inc.’s average target price is $21.33, while its potential upside is 113.09%. Based on the data given earlier, Remark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Care.com Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Remark Holdings Inc. and Care.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.8% and 82.3%. About 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Care.com Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Care.com Inc.

Summary

Care.com Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Remark Holdings Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.