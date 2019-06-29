Comparison of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Steel & Iron. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 85 0.54 N/A 9.26 9.65 POSCO 56 0.00 N/A 4.43 11.29

In table 1 we can see Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and POSCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. POSCO appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POSCO, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and POSCO.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13.5% 7.9% POSCO 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. POSCO on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. are 4.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor POSCO’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than POSCO.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and POSCO.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00 POSCO 0 0 0 0.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a -15.45% downside potential and an average price target of $80.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and POSCO are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 5.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.3% of POSCO’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. -0.65% -2.13% 6.13% 10.21% -2.72% 25.53% POSCO -4.7% -14.95% -15.39% -13.97% -41.84% -8.85%

For the past year Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had bullish trend while POSCO had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats POSCO.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports various steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power and other, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate service; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery, magnet, and textile material manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in the loading and unloading service; steel transit trading; IT service and DVR; chemical plant; electric control engineering; merchandising trade; forest resources development; scrap sales; human resource; wastewater treatment facilities operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory quality test; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is based in Pohang, South Korea.