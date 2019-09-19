Comparison of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) and Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) and Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) compete against each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 92 0.59 N/A 9.26 10.80 Olympic Steel Inc. 14 0.09 N/A 2.47 5.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Olympic Steel Inc. Olympic Steel Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Olympic Steel Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Olympic Steel Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6% Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Olympic Steel Inc.’s 110.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. are 4.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Olympic Steel Inc. has 4.3 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Olympic Steel Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Olympic Steel Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Olympic Steel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.67% and an $109 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Olympic Steel Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 66% respectively. About 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Olympic Steel Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44% Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84%

For the past year Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had bullish trend while Olympic Steel Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats Olympic Steel Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.