Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.79 N/A -4.06 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 198.63% and an $1.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 18.7%. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.