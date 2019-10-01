Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|-0.02
|9.88M
|-4.06
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|82
|1.48
|40.01M
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1,452,300,455.68%
|0%
|-109.1%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|48,768,893.22%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Volatility and Risk
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 177.78% and an $2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $140.75, which is potential 76.58% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 0% respectively. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
