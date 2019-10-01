Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.48 40.01M -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,452,300,455.68% 0% -109.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,768,893.22% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 177.78% and an $2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $140.75, which is potential 76.58% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 0% respectively. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.