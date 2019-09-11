Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.94 N/A -4.06 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 335 4.40 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 140.79% and an $1.83 consensus price target. Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $425.25, with potential upside of 50.09%. Based on the results given earlier, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.