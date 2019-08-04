Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 189.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 31.2%. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.