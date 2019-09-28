Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,462,187,361.25% 0% -109.1% Dermira Inc. 519,927,095.99% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 181.45% at a $2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Dermira Inc. is $17, which is potential 155.26% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.