Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.41 N/A -4.06 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.16 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 152.53% at a $2 average price target. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average price target and a 16.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 0% respectively. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.