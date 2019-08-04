Comparison of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Since Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.26% and an $1.75 consensus target price. On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 71.67% and its consensus target price is $127. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.