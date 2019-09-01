Comparison of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

We are comparing REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REGENXBIO Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has an average target price of $37, and a 7.28% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 47.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that XOMA Corporation looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.