Comparison of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 26.55 N/A -1.04 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.88 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see REGENXBIO Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us REGENXBIO Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Teligent Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, with potential downside of -6.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 85.2% respectively. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.