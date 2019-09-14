Comparison of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 25.45 N/A -1.04 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.67 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, with potential downside of -2.43%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus target price and a 77.65% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.