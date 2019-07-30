Comparison of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 19.99 N/A -1.04 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 50.95 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26.86, while its potential upside is 17.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.