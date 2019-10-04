Comparison of Regency Centers Corporation (REG) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Both Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers Corporation 67 5.01 157.03M 1.70 39.33 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1 -0.61 148.84M -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regency Centers Corporation and CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers Corporation 235,497,900.42% 4.5% 2.6% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 13,880,443,905.62% -16.4% -3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta means Regency Centers Corporation’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regency Centers Corporation and CBL & Associates Properties Inc are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 76.8% respectively. 0.7% are Regency Centers Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31%

For the past year Regency Centers Corporation has 13.67% stronger performance while CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -45.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Regency Centers Corporation beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.