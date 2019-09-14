Comparison of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

As Conglomerates companies, Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Yatra Online Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Yatra Online Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.51% and 41.5%. Competitively, Yatra Online Inc. has 25.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Yatra Online Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.