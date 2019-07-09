Comparison of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.00 N/A 1.09 14.78 Power REIT 6 5.45 N/A 0.30 20.20

In table 1 we can see Redwood Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Power REIT is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Redwood Trust Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Redwood Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Power REIT’s 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Redwood Trust Inc. and Power REIT Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Redwood Trust Inc. has a 8.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares and 14.8% of Power REIT shares. 0.3% are Redwood Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Power REIT.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats Power REIT on 8 of the 10 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.