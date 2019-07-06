Comparison of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

We will be comparing the differences between Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.02 N/A 1.09 14.78 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48

Table 1 highlights Redwood Trust Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Redwood Trust Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Redwood Trust Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Redwood Trust Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.72. In other hand, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Redwood Trust Inc. is $17.75, with potential upside of 7.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Redwood Trust Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 0.4%. 0.3% are Redwood Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Redwood Trust Inc. beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.