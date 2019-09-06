Comparison of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Since Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 6.66 N/A 1.07 15.81 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.87 N/A 1.33 9.19

Demonstrates Redwood Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Redwood Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Redwood Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Redwood Trust Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Redwood Trust Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Redwood Trust Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 8.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares and 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year Redwood Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.