Comparison of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 28.29 N/A -1.58 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 142.65% at a $16.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.