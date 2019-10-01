Comparison of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 7 0.00 13.16M -1.47 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.48 102.38M 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 176,644,295.30% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 778,555,133.08% 28.6% 25.3%

Analyst Ratings

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.48% and an $17 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 34.37%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 76.8%. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.