Comparison of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

We are contrasting RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 29.72 N/A -1.47 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.54 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 122.51% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 106.50%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.