Comparison of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin Corporation 19 2.65 N/A -0.81 0.00 Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.71 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Redfin Corporation and Leaf Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8% Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1%

Liquidity

Redfin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Redfin Corporation and Leaf Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Redfin Corporation’s upside potential is 34.99% at a $22.3 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Redfin Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Redfin Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28% Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95%

For the past year Redfin Corporation had bullish trend while Leaf Group Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Redfin Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Leaf Group Ltd.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.