Comparison of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

As Application Software companies, Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 13 0.00 5.83M -0.60 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 13.78 92.18M -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Violet Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 44,000,000.00% -16.6% -14.8% SVMK Inc. 527,345,537.76% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, SVMK Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Red Violet Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, SVMK Inc.’s potential upside is 41.68% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Comparatively, SVMK Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SVMK Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors SVMK Inc. beats Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.