Comparison of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Since Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 8.70 N/A -0.60 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.40 N/A 1.31 17.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Red Violet Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Micro Focus International plc has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 0.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.7% of Red Violet Inc. shares and 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares. Red Violet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. was less bullish than Micro Focus International plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Micro Focus International plc beats Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.