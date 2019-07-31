Comparison of Red Hat Inc. (RHT) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Both Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat Inc. 183 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.41 N/A 1.31 17.83

Table 1 highlights Red Hat Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Micro Focus International plc has lower revenue and earnings than Red Hat Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Red Hat Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Micro Focus International plc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Red Hat Inc. and Micro Focus International plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Red Hat Inc. has a 1.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $190. On the other hand, Micro Focus International plc’s potential downside is -0.14% and its average target price is $21. Based on the data delivered earlier, Red Hat Inc. is looking more favorable than Micro Focus International plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Red Hat Inc. and Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 18.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Red Hat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49% Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64%

For the past year Red Hat Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Micro Focus International plc.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Micro Focus International plc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.