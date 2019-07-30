Comparison of Red Hat Inc. (RHT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat Inc. 183 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46 Dropbox Inc. 24 6.74 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Red Hat Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Hat Inc. Its rival Dropbox Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Dropbox Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Red Hat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Red Hat Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$190 is Red Hat Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.22%. Competitively Dropbox Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 37.84%. The data provided earlier shows that Dropbox Inc. appears more favorable than Red Hat Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. shares and 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Red Hat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Red Hat Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.