Comparison of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.81 N/A -3.27 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 143.28 N/A -2.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.27 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -26.53% for Recro Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.