Comparison of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 143,347,639.48% 0% -40% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 340,143,003.06% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 63.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.