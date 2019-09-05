Comparison of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

We are comparing Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.27 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, and a -26.91% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 7.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.