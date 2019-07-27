Comparison of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.83 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 206.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.53% and an $8.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 378.77% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 25%. 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.