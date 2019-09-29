Comparison of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Recro Pharma Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 143,347,639.48% 0% -40% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,923,728.81% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.