Comparison of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.80 N/A -3.27 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. has a beta of -0.27 and its 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Array BioPharma Inc. is $48, which is potential 0.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 0%. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Array BioPharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.