Comparison of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 95.16 N/A -2.86 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 2.82%. Insiders owned 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.