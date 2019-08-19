Comparison of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is a contrast between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 80.85 N/A -3.99 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $185, while its potential upside is 144.26%. Competitively the consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 196.08% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.