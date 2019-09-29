Comparison of RealPage Inc. (RP) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Both RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 63 1.50 78.27M 0.37 167.96 the Rubicon Project Inc. 10 1.45 50.50M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 124,633,757.96% 3.3% 1.7% the Rubicon Project Inc. 521,155,830.75% -39.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

RealPage Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s beta is 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$83 is RealPage Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.48%. Competitively the consensus target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, which is potential 4.05% upside. The data provided earlier shows that RealPage Inc. appears more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RealPage Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.