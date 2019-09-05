Comparison of RealPage Inc. (RP) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Both RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.51 N/A 0.37 167.96 Cision Ltd. 11 1.37 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RealPage Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

RealPage Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. From a competition point of view, Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. Its rival Cision Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RealPage Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.96% and an $71.5 consensus target price. Competitively Cision Ltd. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 105.28%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year RealPage Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cision Ltd.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.