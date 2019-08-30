Comparison of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Both RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) compete on a level playing field in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks Inc. 2 0.53 N/A -0.50 0.00 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 106 5.31 N/A 2.86 42.90

In table 1 we can see RealNetworks Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RealNetworks Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks Inc. 0.00% -29.6% -15.8% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 0.00% 17% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that RealNetworks Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RealNetworks Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealNetworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RealNetworks Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $134.22, while its potential upside is 1.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RealNetworks Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 34.2% of RealNetworks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealNetworks Inc. -4.94% -19.37% -38.65% -45.39% -56.37% -33.33% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 3.04% 5.66% 23.7% 19.42% 8.32% 19.02%

For the past year RealNetworks Inc. had bearish trend while Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. beats RealNetworks Inc.

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment and microchip manufacturers. The Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and music on demand, which allows carriers to offer their subscribers various songs for downloading or streaming to PCs and mobile devices. The Games segment develops, publishes, licenses, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. This segment offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, online subscription play, third-party portals, and social networks. It also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as mobile phone application stores, search engines, online portals, social networks, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports, and strategy under the Battleborn, BioShock, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Evolve, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, and XCOM franchises. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends on iOS and Android platforms. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.