Comparison of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 52.86 N/A -2.92 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 10.14 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Realm Therapeutics Plc and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 5.52% and its average price target is $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 89.9% respectively. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.