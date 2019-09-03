Comparison of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Realm Therapeutics Plc and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.