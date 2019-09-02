Comparison of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 312.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders are 31.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.