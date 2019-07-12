Comparison of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.69 N/A -2.92 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 consensus target price and a 66.20% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.