Comparison of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 51.53 N/A -2.92 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 124.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.